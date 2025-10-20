The first in a series of information boards around South Kesteven honouring airborne forces based in the area has been unveiled.

The board at Easton Walled Gardens honours Lieutenant John Grayburn, a Victoria Cross recipient for his leadership at Arnhem during the Second World War.

A ceremony was held to mark the unveiling on Thursday (October 16) and was part of the Soldiers from the Sky project, supported by a £150,000 National Lottery Heritage Fund grant.

John Grayburn with his father's Victoria Cross and the board that honours his memory. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Easton Estate provided accommodation and support for paratroopers arriving from North Africa, offering meals and a base before deployment to Arnhem.

Lt Grayburn had initially served with the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry before joining the Parachute Regiment.

He spent the summer of 1944 at Easton Estate with ‘A’ Company, 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, training alongside the British 1st Airborne Division before deploying to Arnhem, where he held the road bridge for three days against overwhelming odds.

2 Para A Company in the Easton Hall courtyard in 1944. Photo: Bob Hilton

Lt Grayburn’s Victoria Cross, on loan from the Airborne Assault Museum at Imperial War Museum Duxford, was displayed at the unveiling.

His son, also named John, unveiled the oak-framed board, reflecting on local soldiers who trained extensively but saw little combat until D-Day and Operation Market Garden.

Although the Battle of Arnhem was considered a defeat, John said those who left the area to fight there were “extraordinary people”.

Lt John Grayburn VC. Photo: Airborne Assault

“To my mind the people from here weren’t defeated. They were told to hold the bridge for two days; they held it for three days. They held out – and even if it [the Battle of Arnhem] was a defeat, they created a legend.”

He thanked all those involved for helping keep his father’s memory alive.

The project highlights the role of Lincolnshire as a platform for British, American and Polish airborne forces.

Dignitaries and organisers, including John Grayburn (centre), in front of the information board. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Heritage boards to follow at locations such as Harlaxton Manor, RAF Saltby and RAF North Witham will complement digital resources and trail maps.

The heritage trail traces the training of British, American and Polish airborne forces in South Kesteven, leading to pivotal moments including D-Day and Operation Market Garden.

Guided by military historians, the project engages younger generations through trails, digital resources and school packs.

John Grayburn unveils the new board by removing the ribbon. Photo: Daniel Jaines

The unveiling drew veterans, serving military personnel, council members and representatives from heritage organisations, highlighting the local and national significance of the project.

Officials emphasised the initiative’s dual purpose: educating the public about the wartime contributions of paratroopers and boosting tourism in South Kesteven.

WO1 Ian Chick (4 Para), who introduced the speakers, said: “I hope this whets your appetite when you return to walk, cycle or drive the trails and explore the history.

“The project has created a new digital home… reaching the next generation means continuing to remember the last.”

Sir Fred Cholmeley, whose family cares for Easton Walled Gardens, said: “The launch of Soldiers from the Sky has helped fill in so many gaps for me personally about this pivotal moment and the men who lived here during 1943 and 1944… with the help of Soldiers from the Sky and The National Lottery, it will not be forgotten.”

South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind), said: “This will drive tourism.

SKDC Council Leader Coun Ashley Baxter (right) with John Grayburn (centre) and council chairman Coun Ian Selby at the unveiling. Photo: Daniel Jaines

“There will be opportunities for people to come to South Kesteven, to stay in the hotels and B&Bs, to drink in the pubs, and to visit delightful places like Easton Walled Gardens, which is worth visiting even without the forces project.

“This will promote tourism; it will be a launch pad for South Kesteven, even more than we are at the moment.”

Speakers praised the careful research uncovering the backstories of paratroopers, with presentations detailing training exercises, route marches and local accommodation used before deployment.

Dignitaries were given a tour of the grounds where the troops were stationed. Photo: Daniel Jaines

South Kesteven District Council leader Coun Ashley Baxter. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Easton Walled Gardens owner Sir Fred Cholmeley. Photo: Daniel Jaines

WO1 Ian Chick (4 Para) with Easton Walled Gardens owner Sir Fred Cholmeley. Photo: Daniel Jaines

The initiative keeps the sacrifices of servicemen like Lt Grayburn accessible through trails, online archives and school packs.

As John Grayburn reflected, the bravery of those who held the Arnhem bridge “created a legend” that continues to inspire.

More information about the project is available at soldiersfromthesky.co.uk.