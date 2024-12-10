Step into a Victorian world at the town’s second steampunk Christmas market this weekend.

Grantham’s Steampunk Society will hold its second Christmas Market on Saturday, December 14, from 8am to 3pm at Grantham Market Place.

Following last year’s success, the event promises Victorian-inspired fun with unique stalls, a lantern procession, carol singing, and the ever-popular umbrella duelling.

The Grantham Steampunk Society held their first ever Christmas event in the town last year. Photo: Angela Reeves

The society, which describes its members as “Victorian time travellers,” brings this quirky celebration to life with local traders and entertainment.

Organisers expect an even larger turnout after last year’s “absolutely brilliant” debut in the George Shopping Centre, which saw steampunk enthusiasts from across the region joining in.

Last year’s event featured 17 steampunk stalls, along with a tea shanty band.

A tea shanty band performed in the George Shopping Centre at last year’s event.Photo: Angela Reeves

The society meets at the Fox and Hounds in Old Somerby on the second Wednesday of every month.

The event on December 14 has been organised with Grantham Together councillors.