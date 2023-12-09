A video production company has said it was “thrilling” to win two business awards.

PVS Media, based in Springfield Road, won Business of the Year and the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year awards at the 2023 Grantham Journal Business Awards.

For Business of the Year - sponsored by Downtown - judges considered overall performance, clarity of vision and goals, and the presence of a strong planning and strategy process.

PVS Media win the Judges' Prestige Award

For the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year - sponsored by the Grantham Journal - judges looked at customer service and engagement, products and services, and the ability to adapt to consumer trends and growth plans.

PVS Media was founded by Chris England and Matt Lee seven years ago, and has grown from a team of two to a team of nine.

Matt said it has been a “fun journey” and the “business is on the rise”.

The two went on to discuss what the business offers and how it felt to win not only one, but two awards on the night.

What does PVS Media offer?

Matt said: “We do everything from small editing jobs, all the way up to bigger jobs.

“We work with all manner of businesses. We may have said on the night that 60 per cent of our business is in the property industry as we are quite well known in that industry, but we’re also eager to work with other industries.

“We don’t keep our eggs in one basket.

PVS Media wins The John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year award.

“We have 2,000 sq ft studios here in Grantham. If you don’t want us to come to you or you want to do some green screen work, we can have you and your team in the studio.

“If it moves, we will film it and edit it. It’s far reaching the work we do.”

How did it feel to win both awards?

On winning Business of the Year, Chris said: “It’s sensational after six years of being finalists.

“It’s nice to win and have some validation.

“Also with Business of the Year, it’s great to win because it’s the biggest one, other than Businessperson of the Year.

Matt Lee and Chris England of PVS Media announce the winner of the Best Social Enterprise award.

“It shows you are a solid business. It’s an amalgam of all of the awards put together.”

Matt added: “I never thought we were big enough to win Business of the Year.

“Over the years we have been doing the awards, it’s like we were watching from afar as we are always there filming but we never win.

“It was mind blowing and thrilling.”

After winning the John Cussell Independent of the Year Award, Matt said there was “some emotion” as he and Chris knew John Cussell.

He said: “It was nice to have some local recognition because some great businesses have won in the past and to be added to that list, to us it’s a little pat on the back for me and Chris and the team.”

What do you think stood out to the judges?

Matt said: “I think with me and Chris if you know us, we’re a bit yin and yang.

“There are things I do in the business and there are things he does - it just works well.

“We do have a good relationship together to the point there are comments that we are like an old married couple.

There's audience participation at Grantham Journal Business Awards.

“Hopefully that comes across and the team as well. We have genuinely handpicked some amazing people.

“We are like a little work family. It's nice that hopefully people see that when they come.”

How do you think the business has developed since you started?

Chris said: “We’re a lot older, but it’s easier now.

“I think of the days when we started the business we had no cash, some gear and no customers.

“The fundamental change is it's tough for small businesses to get going.

“It's hard to get started but the bigger you get, the easier it gets.

“We are grateful because of the customers and certainly those in Grantham who took a punt early doors.”

Matt added that he believed both him and Chris were a “little bit wiser” since they established PVS Media.

He added: “When we met each other it was quite a hard to sell video but as of now, the world has changed.

“Video is not going away and people are getting that it is not just a nice thing to just have, it’s a necessity and essential.

“We found that over the years we’ve grown, we’ve always had our finger on the pulse of video.”

What are your hopes and plans for the future of PVS Media?

Chris hopes the business can produce a £1 million pound turnover and employ more people.

He added: “We want to keep growing and that will only happen if we can keep finding enough work to do that.”

Matt said: “It would just be cool to still be here.

“We’re Grantham people, we went away for university but we came back and we wondered if there were any people who could edit, because it’s not the most creative town.

“We went to the college and worked a student for a year-and-a-half. Now he’s gone on to study at university.

“It was cool that we could link in with some educational establishments and give others an opportunity.

“If we can get more links to educational places and businesses in Grantham in the next few years that would please us greatly.”