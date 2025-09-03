Plans for a £140m designer outlet village have split opinion, with residents torn between frustration for the town centre and hopes for jobs.

The Grantham Designer Outlet Village, led by Rioja Estates, is due to start construction in early 2026 and open by 2028.

It will feature 137 units, green spaces, a hotel and up to 1,300 jobs.

After delays, Grantham’s £140m outlet village has a new date to begin moving forward. Image: Supplied

More than half of the first-phase units are already pre-let or under negotiation, according to the developer.

The new start date has reignited debate online.

Critics argue the project will accelerate the decline of the high street, with empty shops in the George Centre and on High Street already a major concern.

The Grantham Designer Outlet village will feature hotel, public squares and water feature. Image: Supplied

“And meanwhile the George and half the High Street sit empty,” wrote Heather Mead.

Mick Brooks added: “It will kill a town that is already dying.”

Others suggested developers should focus on reviving existing premises rather than building out-of-town retail.

The project aims to attract more than 3.9 million visitors per year. Image: Supplied

“Why not ditch the plans for the new development and encourage the shops to take over the George Centre and other empty shops in town,” said Beverley Doughty.

Marie Barker agreed: “Lower the rent in town to support small business and fill the shops back up would be a better help.”

Traffic and infrastructure were flashpoints, with concerns over parking, the A1 and the delayed Grantham Southern Relief Road.

Robert Charlton commented: “A 140-bed hotel with 80 car spaces? I am OK with maths but something doesn’t add up.”

Tony Rollinson said: “Can we build the bypass first, and if the current builders can’t do it, bring in someone who can.

“Any new housing estates should also come with proper infrastructure – medical centres like in Spain, with doctors and dentists all in one place,” he added, referring to wider developments around the town.

Environmental concerns also focused on the loss of farmland.

“What with solar panels and shopping outlets, where is our food going to grow? We need the land for food production,” said Margaret Harris.

Some also questioned how this would fit in with another proposed outlet designed by Oldrids & Downtown, though recent news on this one has been scarce.

The developers have been contacted for an update.

“I would like to have seen Downtown’s outlet plans, with a new train link, get off the ground, but I can’t see Grantham having two separate outlets,” said Kevin Bohea.

Despite widespread scepticism, a minority expressed optimism.

Supporters argued the development would bring outside visitors and give Grantham a new economic boost.

They also argued that comparisons with the George Centre and town centre shops miss the point, because the outlet will attract an entirely different set of retailers.

Damien Fox said: “This outlet is great news for Grantham, it creates jobs and will bring people to the area.

“The retail offering is completely different to that in a market town centre.

“You are talking about places like Diesel, Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren – these retailers would never open in a town like Grantham.

“It’s upsetting to see all the empty units in the town, but it’s a different set of shops altogether.”

Barry Peters agreed, arguing that the outlet model depends on clustering designer brands together rather than dispersing them across high streets. He said: “Designer outlet stores are designed for these large-scale villages, not small town centre retail parks.

“They survive by generating large footfall from being situated with lots of similar stores.

“The sort of brands you find in these villages – Adidas, Calvin Klein, Burberry, Nike – wouldn’t survive five minutes in a town like Grantham.

“They need to be in convenient, easily accessible locations like the A1.”

Others drew comparisons with existing schemes.

“Statistically, 10% of visitors to these designer outlets then visit the town centre,” noted Kevin Bohea, suggesting the outlet could encourage fresh spending in Grantham itself.

Tracey Michelle said this was the case in Bicester, where the nearby village had seen a big impact on the housing market.

Giles Membrey, managing director of Rioja Estates, previously insisted the site was “one of the best locations for an outlet anywhere in the UK” and said the company remained committed despite delays caused by Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and rising costs.

Whether the project revives the town or drains it further remains the key question.

Doubts about whether the project will actually finish, though, remain – with Nathan Ward quipping: “More chance of the Gingerbreads getting to the Premier League.”

