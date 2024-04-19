A councillor says a village church has been left to “rot” after extensive damage was caused to the roof by lead thieves.

St Mary’s Church, in North Witham, has suffered extensive damage since the theft of its roof lead in 2019, leaving its sacred interior vulnerable to the elements.

Despite years passing, however, residents are concerned that little progress has been made towards its restoration.

Councillor Ben Green (Con), representing the Isaac Newton Ward in South Kesteven, issued a direct plea to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

He urged the Church of England to take decisive action to preserve the area's heritage through restoration.

Coun Green argued that funds earmarked for discussions about reparations related to historic slavery should be redirected towards the urgent repairs and restorations.

It follows a decision by the Church of England to turn a £100 million financial commitment into a £1 billion fund to address the legacy of slavery.

Following the Church of England's public acknowledgment of its historical complicity in the international slave trade in January 2023, the Independent Oversight Group was established.

The Church of England's £10 billion endowment fund has its roots partially traced to Queen Anne's Bounty, a financial scheme originating in 1704 and intertwined with transatlantic chattel slavery.

An independent report earlier this month called for the church to work in partnership with other organisations to create the fund that will be used to invest globally in black-led businesses and provide grants.

“It is unfathomable that, while there are discussions about reparations, our cherished heritage is allowed to rot,” he said.

He highlighted the significance of St. Mary’s Church, noting its historical importance as evidenced by graffiti attributed to Sir Isaac Newton adorning its walls.

“Failure to address this issue promptly not only dishonours our heritage but also undermines the faith and resilience of our community,” he added.

"Our community stands ready to collaborate and support these efforts, but we require leadership and action from the Church of England."

He has launched a petition titled 'No to reparations, yes to repairs' on Change.org.

In response to Coun Green's letter, the office of Justin Welby expressed sympathy for the challenges facing the church but indicated that intervention from the Archbishop beyond his own diocese was not feasible.

Instead, they directed attention to local authorities, suggesting that the Diocese of Lincoln, which oversees the care of St Mary’s Church, would be better placed to address concerns.

“Archbishop Justin appreciates the unique challenges faced by churches in rural settings, having spent seven years of his ministry in rural parishes,” he said.

“I very much regret, however, that the Archbishop is not able to intervene in individual cases outside of his own diocese of Canterbury.”

They noted that reparation discussions aimed to address past wrongs, including historic ties to transatlantic chattel slavery, with church commissioners welcoming independent funding reports.

“The Church Commissioners has since committed itself to addressing its past wrongs by investing in a better future,” said the response.

“The Board of Governors of the Church Commissioners recently welcomed the report of the independent Oversight Group, the recommendations from which will shape the new Fund for Healing, Repair and Justice.”

The Diocese of Lincoln, tasked with caring for the church, acknowledged its local heritage importance and outlined funding efforts for protection and restoration.

“When roof lead was stolen in 2019, the Diocese sought to limit further damage by paying for a temporary roof covering until a more permanent solution could be found,“ said Diocesan Secretary Reverend Canon David Dadswell.

“Since then, we have been tirelessly pursuing avenues of possible funding to support the protection of the church, although like most work on heritage buildings, the cost is significant.

“Funding on this scale and for this purpose relies on generous contributions from local and national heritage organisations, charities, and trusts.”

They also highlighted challenges faced due to an absence of a worshipping community or regular income stream for the church.

Despite these obstacles, they reassured the community of their commitment to working with local authorities to manage the church's condition effectively.

Following the Archbishop’s office response, Councillor Green expressed disappointment at what he called 'passing the buck'.