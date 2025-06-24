A village church turned into a fairy tale as members of high society gathered to witness the wedding of Lady Violet Manners.

On Saturday (June 21), Lady Violet Manners, 31, tied the knot with William James Lindesay-Bethune, Viscount Garnock.

The eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, David and Emma Manners, wore a Phillipa Lepley wedding dress and a diamond Rutland tiara, which has been in her family for over 300 years.

Lady Violet Manners arriving at her wedding at St Mary the Virgin church in Bottesford. Photo by Ashley Waterfall

The wedding was held at St Mary the Virgin church in Bottesford, the parish church associated with the Manners family’s Belvoir Castle estate since the 16th Century, as per tradition.

Lady Violet’s bridesmaids were her sisters Lady Alice Manners and Lady Eliza Manners and Devisha Kumari Singh.

On the groom’s side, the best men at the wedding were Lord Archie Cochrane and the Hon David Lindesay-Bethune.

Guests arriving at Lady Violet Manners wedding at St Mary the Virgin church in Bottesford. Photo by Ashley Waterfall

The ceremony, led by Reverend Stuart J. Foster, began with the entrance of the bride to the sound of Hornpipe from The Water Music by George Frideric Handel.

Music was played by organist Dr Tim Williams and The Choir of St Wulfram’s, and the wedding programme included a ‘heartfelt thanks’ to Dr Robin Hart for his selection of music and readings with Lady Violet.

The church was decorated with tall plants instead of the traditional flowers.

Lady Violet Manners wedding at St Mary the Virgin church in Bottesford. Photo by Cat Hastings

Lady Violet Manners wedding at St Mary the Virgin church in Bottesford. Photo by Cat Hastings

Lady Violet Manners wedding at St Mary the Virgin church in Bottesford. Photo by Cat Hastings

Following the ceremony, the wedding celebrations were moved to Belvoir Castle, where hundreds of guests celebrated the couple’s union.