Visitors enjoyed homemade cakes, hot soup and mulled wine while supporting a village church at the weekend.

St Andrew’s Church in Denton welcomed guests on Saturday (November 29) from 10am to 3pm for its Christmas Craft and Gift Fayre.

Attendees browsed a variety of handmade crafts, Christmas gifts, books, plants, cards and cakes, while enjoying tea, coffee, squash for children, and homemade soup at lunchtime. Mulled wine was also served.

Sarah Harris of Denton, Classic Country Interiors. Photo: David Dawson

Despite the cold weather keeping some away, churchwarden Jil Hiley said the church was “delighted” by all who came.

“It was a very busy day, and people enjoyed the coffee, soup and wine,” she said.

Free admission ensured a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere for families and friends to enjoy festive shopping and refreshments.

From left, Jane Dyas of Harlaxton Vintage Crafts, with Rev Sarah Tierney and Yoon Morris of Harlaxton. Photo: David Dawson

Stallholders generously donated proceeds towards the upkeep of the church, and a Christmas raffle was drawn at 3pm.

The final tallies have not yet been counted.

Elizabeth Sharp of Denton with her art work. Photo: David Dawson

Jane Capell of Tudor Lodge Produce, Harlaxton. Photo: David Dawson

Caroline Vickers of Denton with her Tea Light Houses and Wax Burners. Photo: David Dawson

The church has been fundraising for the installation of a toilet and servery, with plans already well underway.