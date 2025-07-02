Families and friends came together at the weekend for a summer fayre which raised over £450 for a charity supporting bereaved parents.

Saturday’s Great Ponton event at the village centre raised £470.25 for Aching Arms.

The fayre included stalls, a barbecue and raffle, bringing the community together in support.

Aching Arms fundraisers and parents Adam and Megan Parker. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The fayre was held in tribute to Maisie and Millie Parker, twin daughters who were stillborn at 19 weeks and five days in September 2021.

Megan and Adam Parker have held several events in recent years to honour their daughters and support Aching Arms.

Megan said: “It went really well. We had loads of people turn up — a mixture of adults and children.

Help Support Dottie fundraisers Daisey Bailey-Cole and Sue Cole. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“The face painting went down really well and the barbecue sold out, so yeah, it went really well.”

She thanked all who contributed.

“Until it happened to me, I didn’t realise how common stillbirths were, or that charities like Aching Arms existed.

Michelle Bailey with her floral displays. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“It’s such a small charity, but a well-needed one, which runs solely on volunteers — so every little helps.”

Among those fundraising at the event was Daisey Bailey-Cole, who raised £64 for a campaign to help provide a communications tablet for a young girl called Dottie who was diagnosed with brain cysts and possible cerebral palsy.

Dottie’s medical condition means she is progressively losing her ability to use her fingers and speak.

Selling tea and cakes, Diane and Cameron Parker. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Fundraisers Mandy Short and Sharon Law. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Daisey’s grandmother, Sue Cole, said she was touched by her granddaughter’s selfless efforts.

“She’s always wanted to give and make things right… I’m really proud of her.”