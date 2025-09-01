After a change in personnel led to confusion that the event was not happening this year, the new-look committee behind a village gala is reassuring visitors that their event is back and better than ever before.

The Caythorpe Gala takes place during Arnhem Weekend (usually the first weekend of September) to commemorate Caythorpe’s ties to the 216 Parachute Signal Squadron, as the village accommodated the majority of the 1st Airborne Division’s Signal Regiment prior to its assault on Arnhem in September 1944.

The 216 (Parachute) Signal Regiment were special guests at the 2024 gala and are returning this year.

The new committee, which has taken over the organising after the previous co-ordinator stepped down, have now said they need to get the message out there that the gala is still very much alive.

Committee member Carol Tointon said: “We’re a new committee so it’s been a bit of a learning curve.

“There was a little confusion on social media that the event wasn’t happening this year and we were concerned that apart from a few fliers, around the village, people who wouldn’t normally look at the Facebook page might think it’s not happening.

“We wanted to get it out there that it’s definitely going ahead.”

This year the entertainment will commence on the Friday evening (September 5) at 8pm with the Caythorpe and Frieston Sports and Social Club hosting a karaoke evening before the main event on Saturday, which will run from 1pm to 5pm.

There will also be live entertainment throughout the day, including dancing performance by the students of the Gemma Shaw School of Dancing, a dog show organised by Joan Flaxman of Astroflash German Shepherds, live band Posted Notes, and two 40 minute slots by Melody Flyte, a jazz, swing and vintage pop singer.

The annual tug of war and a football match between Caythorpe and 216 Regiment will also take place, and The Mid Lincolnshire Military Vehicle Trust are bringing some of their vehicles to run alongside a display of vintage cars, tractors, motor bikes, bicycles and stock cars.

Brant Broughton Fire Service are bringing their fire engine together with an inflatable house so that children can learn about fire safety.

There will be the usual stalls, raffle, and a children's corner where there will be a choice of vintage games to play and in the marquees, there is a variety of stalls from artisan bakers to crafters.

The Gala kitchen at the sports and social club will be also be offering tea, coffee, soft drinks, and cake, with a barbecue.