A major fire from earlier this week is now being tackled by just one fire appliance, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Officials say the smoke from the blaze on Honey Pot Lane in Colsterworth should no longer be affecting local residents, but advice remains for people to keep windows and doors closed if any smoke is noticed.

The fire began late on Sunday, June 29, affecting organic garden waste, and was initially believed to be caused by spontaneous combustion.

Five fire crews and a water carrier were called to Honey Pot Lane on Sunday night. Photo: RSM Photography

At its height, the incident required five fire crews and a water carrier using jets, hose reels, and breathing apparatus to control the blaze.

Firefighters expect the site will continue to be monitored over the coming days as crews fully clear the area.