Barrowby Memorial Hall has announced upcoming events for the festive period.

Next Friday (December 15), the hall’s annual Carols and Cake event will take place, with Charlie’s Ant Ceilidh band performing from 2.30pm until 4pm.

There will also be tea and coffee served during the break.

A Google Streetview of Barrowby Memorial Hall.

A donation of £7.50 for the Grantham Foodbank is suggested.

To see in the New Year, the Hootenanny New Year Family Ceilidh will take place on Saturday, December 30 from 7pm until 10.30pm.

Tea and coffee will be served in the break and people should bring their own refreshments.

Tickets cost £10 for adults with children and students cost £3.

To book tickets for these events, call 01476 594803.