A village hall’s car park has received a £34,000 makeover, thanks to local funding and a generous bequest

A new drone video by David Jagger of 4DS Drone Services has showcased the transformation of the Claypole venue’s parking area, near Grantham, completed by local contractor Jordan Road Surfacing.

The South Kesteven UK Shared Prosperity Fund contributed £23,800, with the rest funded by the hall’s reserves and a bequest from resident Margaret Barron.

Claire Simmonds, chairperson of the village hall management team, was pleased with the results.

“It looks fantastic and is already receiving superb feedback from the whole community,” she said.

“It’s going to make such a difference to all our hirers, visitors to local businesses, and parents who drop off at school.”

Margaret’s bequest also enabled resurfacing of pathways around the hall, creating a more accessible and polished finish.

“We’re incredibly grateful that she recognised the hall’s place in our community in this way, and we hope she would have been pleased to see her donation put to such good use,” Claire added.

South Kesteven District Council has highlighted the project’s significance, as an example of the fund’s aim to support community improvements and pride.

The car park upgrade follows an earlier kitchen refurbishment, also funded locally.

The hall, built in 1923, remains a cornerstone of Claypole life, hosting everything from wedding receptions to children’s rollerblading sessions on the newly resurfaced area.

For hall hire details, visit claypolevillagehall.org.

Other community groups can apply for similar funding, with details on the council’s website.