A village hall kitchen has had a makeover after it received over £25,000 worth of upgrades.

Claypole Village Hall received £19,620 from South Kesteven District Council’s prosperity fund, which helped to part-fund the upgrades.

The new kitchen was installed by local tradespeople over the festive period and includes modern fixtures and fittings and upgraded cooking facilities.

Claypole Village Hall

Claire Simmons, chair of the Claypole Village Hall management team, said: “Upgrading the kitchen was one of the final steps in a long journey of renovation work undertaken at the hall.

“Over the past few years, we’ve invested heavily in refreshing the interior and exterior, renovating various rooms, including the library, bathrooms, and the former caretaker’s cottage to lease out to The Side House coffee shop.

Before the kitchen was refurbished.

“We've also upgraded our audio-visual equipment to support the Claypole Cinema Club.

“The hall celebrated its 100th anniversary last year and we are delighted to be able to keep it looking its best and ensure it’s ready to serve the community for another 100 years.”

The remaining funding came from the charitable trust, which funded a further £6,500, including £1,500 from its own finances and a £5,000 donation left in the will of Jane Taylor, a former resident.

A look inside the newly refurbished kitchen.

Jane was a member of the management team that helped to organise the annual Christmas lunch for Claypole’s senior residents.

The new upgrades will mean those hiring the hall can use the kitchen to provide hot meals or host food-related activities.

Over £25,000 has gone into the refurbishment.

Councillor Philip Knowles, cabinet member for corporate governance and licensing and chairman of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund Board, said: “I am delighted that funding from the South Kesteven Prosperity Fund has supported such a special building and fantastic local asset to improve its facilities and increase access to the wider community.

“Left in trust to the village more than 100 years ago, it is vital that we continue to support Claypole residents and volunteers to look after the hall and provide a space where the community can come together to socialise, celebrate and stay active.”

In its latest round of funding, SKDC awarded more than £260,000 in its latest round of flooding, which included St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham receiving £49,500.

More details on applications for funding can be found at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/UKSPF.

Applications are being accepted for the third round of funding which will be available from April 1.