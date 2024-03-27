Improvements made to a village church have finally been unveiled.

Claypole Village Hall underwent £25,000 worth of improvements, including a full kitchen refurbishment thanks to £19,620 from South Kesteven District Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Guests were invited to a unveiling on Sunday (March 24) as part of National Village Halls Week.

Guests inside the hall's newly refurbished kitchen.

Claire Simmonds, chair of the Claypole Village Hall management team, said: “Upgrading the kitchen was one of the final steps in a long journey of renovation work at the hall.

Get the latest news to your inbox – sign up to The Briefing

“The hall celebrated its centenary last year and we are delighted to be able to keep it looking its best to ensure it’s ready to serve the community for another 100 years.”

Other guests included Malcolm Coulby, 70, from Bingham, who was a distant relative to Harry Coulby, who built the hall in 1923.

Malcolm Coulby standing next to a picture of his distant relative Harry Coulby.

After leaving school aged 14 in 1877, Harry made his way to America and was employed as a clerk for a steamship company.

By 1904, he had worked his way up to become president of the company.

“Harry’s story would be an inspiration to anyone – it shows that anything is possible,” said Malcolm.

Relatives of former villager Jane Taylor - who passed away seven years ago leaving money for the village hall in her will - were also in attendance.

Claypole Village Hall

Her daughter Pip Hall, grand-daughter Flo Hall and sister Sally Leaver said they were delighted the bequest had been put to such good use.

Pip said: “Claypole was her home for 20 years. She was a great lady and this is a lovely way to remember her.”

The kitchen now has modern fixtures and fittings and upgraded cooking facilities that means those hiring the hall can provide hot meals and it can host food-related activities, such as cooking and baking workshops.