A 1940s afternoon tea dance will get people moving on the dance floor in a village hall.

The event will begin at 1pm on Sunday, February 4, 2024 in the Long Bennington Village Hall, tickets will be £5.

Tickets are available from Iron Bridge, an organisation that raises funds for military charities.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ironbridgeww2weekend.co.uk

There will also be a Future events focus group for residents of Long Bennington on January 15 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Residents can join the committee in the bar and share ideas about possible events in the future.