Dozens of village homes are without water this afternoon (Sunday. June 22) due to pump problems.

Anglian Water says the problem is affecting homes in Fulbeck, Leadenham, Welbourn, Brant Broughton and the surrounding area.

The area affected by water pump problems on June 22, 2025

Bottles of water are understood to have been sent to some of the affected properties.

Anglian Water’s website says: “We have a problem with a few of our pumps that push water into your pipes. It has caused increased demand on the network and our technicians are still on site working on repair. As a result its taking longer than we would have hoped to restore supplies and we will be looking into alternative supplies for all customers affected.”

The water firm currently estimates the problem should be resolved by 10pm.