A new village hub will make it easier for residents to access council services without travelling miles to council headquarters.

Melton Borough Council has launched the Community Connect Hub at The Parish Rooms, Grantham Road, in Bottesford, following feedback from its Rural Community Connection Consultation.

The hub will provide advice and support ranging from housing and careers guidance to wellbeing activities and digital skills sessions.

A new Bottesford hub will bring council services closer to rural residents. Photo: Google Streetview

Sessions will run from 10am to midday on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning October 1.

No appointment is needed. Residents can drop in to speak with customer liaison officers, the community coordinator, and mentors from the Community Support Hub.

A range of partner organisations will also attend.

The service builds on the success of rural drop-in clinics where residents received help with housing applications and online forms.

One resident described the support as “invaluable,” saying they had been able to complete a housing application despite lacking digital skills and struggling to travel to Melton.

The new initiative is supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which aims to strengthen communities and improve access to services across the country.

Bottesford ward councillors Don Pritchett and James Mason welcomed the launch.

They said: “Community is really important to us, especially in our rural areas.

“We want to make sure everyone can get the help they need, no matter where they live.”

Coun Steve Carter, portfolio holder for communities, added: “Every community is different, and the feedback we receive reflects that—so we’re using this opportunity to shape services around what people are actually asking for.”