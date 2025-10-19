A village hall has used a £12,000 legacy from a local resident to fund the refurbishment of a new courtyard.

Allington Village Hall, near Grantham, has unveiled the outdoor courtyard, named in memory of long-time resident Mary Thompson, who lived in the village for many years.

The project was financed by Ms Thompson’s estate, which she instructed be shared among charities and local good causes.

John and Yvonne Prendeville cut the ribbon to the new courtyard at an event at the village hall. Photo: Supplied

The hall’s management committee used part of the legacy to remove a worn soft play area at the rear of the building and install durable porcelain slabs.

A plaque now marks the space as the Mary Thompson Courtyard.

Former village postman John Prendeville, who acted as an executor of Ms Thompson’s will alongside his wife Yvonne and Father Hailes, officially opened the courtyard at the start of a Race Night on Saturday, October 11.

A legacy donation has helped replace a worn soft play area with a new courtyard for the hall. Photo: Supplied

John and Yvonne cared for Ms Thompson and her late husband Francis over many years, tending to her garden and property.

“She would have been pleased to know where the money had been spent and would have been thrilled to have seen it for herself,” John said.

The new courtyard provides a lasting tribute to Ms Thompson while enhancing the village hall for future community use.

The refurbishment has been welcomed by residents, reflecting Ms Thompson’s dedication to Allington and her support for local initiatives, including her work with the Allington News and the village church.