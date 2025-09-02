A village pub marked its first year under new ownership with a festival that drew regional crowds.

The Blue Dog in Sewstern, near Grantham, hosted its first beer festival over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with guest ales, live music and food.

The festival closed with Stamford punk band March to the Grave, led by villager Andy Goodacre who also runs an agricultural business in the village.

Andy Goodacre, frontman of Stamford band March to the Grave, performing at The Blue Dog. Photo: Supplied

Landlady Nikki Crook, who took over with her family a year ago, said she wanted the anniversary to show the pub’s progress.

“We have had a fabulous first year at the pub and we enjoyed celebrating with our customers at our first beer festival,” she said.

“We try to be more than just a local pub, creating a meeting place and heart of the village with plenty of community support and companionship for people who might otherwise feel isolated and alone in a rural setting.”

Crowd enjoying the Sunday session at The Blue Dog’s beer festival. Photo: Supplied

The pub hosts quiz nights and a coffee morning, while Nikki’s husband Martin serves food three nights a week.

The couple say their focus is on building a welcoming space for all ages, with dogs and families encouraged.

The Crooks’ success comes as pubs close at a rate of one a day, hitting rural communities hardest.

A fan travelling to see March to the Grave perform at The Blue Dog. Photo: Supplied

Campaigners fear closures weaken community ties, especially in farming and home-working areas where isolation creeps in.

Festival visitor Sheila Manisier said: “Amid a significant number of pubs recently closed in our area, this pub seems to have hit on a recipe for success.”

She added: “This kind of social cohesion initiative feels ever more important with the mounting challenges facing rural farming, agricultural, and home-working communities, where a decline in mental well-being and loneliness can often go unnoticed if people don’t have good support networks.”

But in Sewstern, The Blue Dog appears to have bucked the trend.

Loyal regulars and new customers alike have helped the pub go from strength to strength.

Nikki said the family is already planning a bigger beer festival next year to keep the momentum going.

“We have a growing number of amazing regular customers who make all this possible and we welcome new customers every week,” she said.