Residents in Sedgebrook have had a busy week this week.

The Lively Church, in Sedgebrook, welcomed archaeological scientists Dr Christopher Brooke from the University of Nottingham to talk about ‘Seeing the Invisible’.

Dr Brooke also talked about his work with remote sensing archaeology using non-destructive electromagnetic imaging tools to reveal what is under plaster, paint, walls and much more.

Kids enjoyed a visit to The Lively Church, in Sedgebrook.

Jenny Stuart, of the Lively Church, said: “After giving a talk to the Heritage Group, Dr Brooke, assisted by Victoria Arthurson, librarian at Southwell Minster, moved to the church to use thermal imaging, laser and other tools to see beneath the plaster of the 12th century north aisle.

“He discovered signs of possible medieval wall paintings and will be returning with more sophisticated equipment to continue the investigation, as well as looking into the site of Newbo Abbey in the village.”

The St Lawrence Parish in Sedgebrook also said goodbye to the Hon James Ogilvy, who served as a Page of Honour to HM King George VI from 1947 until 1951, and died in January aged 89.

Around 300 people attended his funeral, which also saw a piper from the Scots Guards perform alongside a choir.

Jenny added: “Elisabeth Carnell, our archivist, prepared a wonderful display in tribute to Mr James Ogilvy in the museum, featuring photographs of Mr James as page boy to King George VI and carrying Queen Mary’s train at the Garter Service.”