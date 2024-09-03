Village shops are the cornerstone of community spirit and wellbeing, say a pair preparing to open their second store.

Following their success at the Croxton Kerrial shop, Charles "Chas" Hubbard, 42, and his partner Zoe Johnson, 35, are gearing up to reopen the Knipton Village Shop, near Grantham, after extensive renovations.

Believing in the vital role of village shops, the couple see their new venture as a chance to strengthen local ties.

Chas and Zoe outside the Knipton store. Photo supplied.

Explaining their decision to expand to a second shop, Chas said it was always part of a long-term plan. “Zoë and I have always wanted to live in Knipton.

“After our success in Croxton, when the opportunity was presented to us by the castle to run the Knipton shop, we took it with both hands,” he said.

“The chance to have a positive impact on one of the most beautiful villages in the country is a dream for us.”

Lara and Archie outside the Croxton Kerrial store. Photo supplied

He said the village shop sector had changed greatly, but the duo aim to show they’re still fundamental.

The shop, on Main Street, will be closed for renovations for the next six to seven weeks but promises to bring a fresh perspective to the village’s retail scene.

Running their first shop was challenging, but they've learned a great deal.

"Village shops are still the cornerstone of a community if run well," says Chas.

More than 100 people visit daily, creating a network of skilled locals the duo can call upon.

“But we also live in a time where staying indoors can create problems for mental health, so giving people the opportunity to leave the house and come to the shop becomes an essential part of their day.

“The shops become communication hubs and a place to meet people, galvanising the village and strengthening its community.”

Their vision for the Knipton shop includes creating a calm environment for locals to gather.

“Running a village shop comes with unique challenges, as Chas admits.

"Your job becomes your whole life," he explains, noting the mental demands of being constantly on call.

However, the rewards are immense.

"Making a whole village happier is a very rewarding way to live."

The Hubbards plan to replicate their Croxton success in Knipton by introducing community-focused initiatives, such as a flower garden outside the shop, which villagers will be able to help grow.

“Knipton is a magical village, not really touched by the 21st Century—it is England in its purest sense—and for us to get the chance to enhance it in any way we can is a pleasure,” said Chas.

Their experience in Croxton has taught them valuable lessons.

"Don't compete with supermarkets because you won’t win," Chas advises.

"Instead, offer things they can't in a much friendlier and calmer environment.

“Always do anything you can for each and every customer, and dedicate your life to your work and family only whilst you establish your business.”

As the Knipton shop prepares to open, the Hubbards remain dedicated to proving that village shops are more than just stores—they are the heart of the community.

The pair have also left their Croxton shop in capable hands, with 21-year-olds Lara Hawkes and Archie Dillon taking the reins.

“The transition has been easy because she is incredibly capable and always ready to take on the next step in her job role,” said Chas.

Her longtime boyfriend, Archie, an apprentice electrician, will help turn the shop into a café.

“They’re a brilliant couple and the perfect people to take the Croxton Village Shop forward.”

“When we were recruiting at the beginning, we looked for someone who lived in the village, was universally popular, and cared about the community, meaning they would be invested in the shop being a success.

“Lara ticked all of those boxes and, over the course of two years, has become highly efficient at what she does. Her ability to learn about all the aspects of running a business has meant she is continuously learning about the industry and improving herself as a businesswoman.

“At her core, Lara wants to help people, and her job gives her the chance to do this in an environment that she helped create.”

Croxton residents have praised the Hubbards' previous efforts, highlighting the shop’s role as a vital community asset.

"It provides an important social hub," said resident Simon Hawkes.

“You’re always guaranteed a friendly welcome. Great coffee and dog-friendly too!”

Clare Carvell praised the local produce stock, adding: “Their coffee is amazing. They make their own sandwiches and have a great selection of pasties and sausage rolls for tasty lunchtime treats—as well as delicious breakfast baps.

“It is a great place to meet friends, sit in the garden, and catch up over a cuppa.”