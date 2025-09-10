Police have launched an urgent appeal for information following the theft of an ATM from a village store.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to the Co-op store on South Witham Road, Colsterworth, at around 3:30am on Wednesday, September 10, after reports of significant damage to the store frontage.

Investigators confirmed that a stolen JCB was left at the scene.

Colsterworth Co-op. Photo: Google Maps

It is believed the offenders fled in a black Audi A5 and a stolen grey Toyota Hilux.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with Ring doorbell, dashcam, CCTV, or mobile phone footage of vehicles matching the description near the store or of the incident itself.

Officers will remain in the area while the investigation continues.

Residents who may have information are urged to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 31 of 10 September, or email james.stevenson@lincs.police.uk.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Cambridgeshire Police attended a ramraid at about three hours earlier, during which thieves stole an ATM containing about £30,000 from a Co-op shop front in Cambridge.