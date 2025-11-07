Plans to turn farmland into an employment hub have sparked more than 50 objections over environmental and traffic impacts.

Harworth Group has submitted hybrid plans to South Kesteven District Council to redevelop a 71-acre site at Gonerby Moor near Grantham.

The scheme includes up to 123,000sqm of industrial space, creating up to 3,500 jobs and £186million in output.

Harworth has submitted plans to build a new employment space in Gonerby Moor, near Grantham. Photo: Harworth

Developers say its proximity to the A1 makes it ideal for logistics firms.

But residents in Allington, Marston and Great Gonerby say it lies outside the Local Plan and would overwhelm nearby villages.

Allington Parish Council said the plans were “unnecessary and unwanted”, warning that country lanes through the village are already struggling to cope with existing traffic.

The proposed plans. Photo: Harworth

The council said roads like Gonerby Lane and Sedgebrook Road are “wholly unsuitable for heavy vehicles”.

It added that more than 2,000 workers could lead to a “huge increase” in car use, with no bus services or safe walking routes to the site.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

“Allington Parish Council strongly object to this application,” it said.

Where the site is proposed to be built in Gonerby Moor, near Grantham. Photo: Harworth

“We also believe there are numerous safety and environmental concerns that point against this development’s location.”

Objections highlight road safety near Allington Primary School and the loss of rural character.

Leanne Trundley, of Allington, warned that the village already sees “far too much traffic moving through daily, often above the speed limit”, while others called for a bypass and traffic calming if the development proceeds.

Melanie Cant said roads were “not built to a standard that can hold the volume of traffic that we have now, let alone when traffic is diverted”.

“There are much better places in the area where this distribution centre could be put in – for example, up at Spittlegate Level, where there is development currently and an existing access on to and off the A1, with better alternatives using A-roads if accidents occur.

“I genuinely believe that Allington could not cope with the extra vehicles as it's really struggling now.”

Marston residents raised similar fears. Dr Ray Butler described the plans as “premature” and “contrary to the Local Plan”, claiming the area already has an oversupply of warehousing.

He said: “It is extremely short-sighted to be concreting over agricultural land when existing industrial sites already stand empty.”

Great Gonerby Parish Council stopped short of outright opposition but urged for robust mitigation, noting it raised “significant issues”.

It called for Section 106 funding to improve roads and air quality and create green spaces, warning of “increased vehicle movements and 24-hour operations”.

In its application, Harworth Group described the development as a “unique opportunity to not only create a high-quality development to suit the needs of businesses that want modern facilities in the locality, but also to create a catalyst for further generations of socio-economic growth and activity within the area”.

Responding to concerns, a Harworth spokesperson said: “Our planning application at Gonerby Lane responds to the site's draft allocation and the identified employment need in South Kesteven’s Local Plan, aiming to deliver a modern employment hub supporting significant job creation and economic growth opportunities for South Kesteven and Lincolnshire.

“Gonerby Lane is one of three proposed employment allocations that South Kesteven District Council has identified in its emerging Local Plan, which together support the requirement for employment in the area.

“The site benefits from direct access to the A1, making it a suitable location for new employment space, and our application is fully supported by technical information, including a thorough transport impact assessment, which is currently being reviewed by the council.”

South Kesteven District Council will consider the application.