Villagers have come together to create a semi-naked calendar to raise money for the treatment of a three-year-old boy who has an incurable and inoperable brain tumour.

Men in Sewstern have bravely stripped off to produce the ‘You Can Leave Your Hat On For Seb 2024’ calendar.

All money raised from calendar sales will be donated towards treatment funding for Sebastian Grimwood-Bird, who was diagnosed with a glioma brain tumour on the centre of his brain in January 2021.

The front cover of the 'You Can Leave Your Hat On For Seb 2024 Calendar'

Those to first come up with the idea were Amanda Nolan-Bull, Lynda Jackson, Glenn Gamble and Grenville Burton.

The four convinced friends and colleagues in the community to lend not only their tractors, but also their bodies for the project.

Seb Grimwood-Bird

Lynda and Amanda were then in charge of the creative side and set design.

On coming up with the idea, Amanda said: “The local vintage tractor enthusiasts do a drive out every New Year’s.

“They start from The Blue Dog Inn in Sewstern, where I was the landlady at the time.

Seb with dan Dan.

“I took some pictures and joked that if they had less clothes on we could do a calendar.

“A short while afterwards, Lynda told me about Seb’s story - and I told her about my naked tractor calendar joke.

“And thus the You Can Leave Your Hat On For Seb 2024 calendar was born!

Seb with mum Emma.

“We roped Glenn and Grenville in and they have done the bulk of the sponsorship work.”

As a result of Seb’s brain tumour, he had to undergo 18 months of chemotherapy when he was only 16 months old.

He also continues to have MRI scans and eye tests every three months, as the brain tumour is wrapped around his optic nerves which has left him blind in his left eye.

His parents, Emma and Daniel, are trying to raise £150,000 for their son to have immunotherapy, which they say is only available in the United States.

Research suggests the treatment would attack the tumour and allow his brain to recognise and attack the tumour cells.

Amanda said that money raised from the calendar “may be Seb’s best hope of saving his eyesight and prolonging his life”.

She added: “People should buy the calendar firstly because it is for an amazingly worthwhile cause and secondly who doesn’t love the combination of tractors and mankinis!

“We have had an absolute blast making this calendar.

“There have been logistical frustrations, wardrobe malfunctions and weather disasters, but none that has detracted from the joy we have all felt seeing this project come together.

“We are all parents and as such you can’t help but place yourself in Seb’s parents' shoes.

“To be able to contribute and help them with Seb’s battle is a privilege.”

Seb’s dad Dan also appears in the calendar as Mr April.

Photos were taken by Jon, of Instinctive Photography.

To find out more about the calendar, go to https://www.facebook.com/YCLYHOFS2024CharityCalendar/?show_switched_toast=0&show_invite_to_follow=0&show_switched_tooltip=0&show_podcast_settings=0&show_community_review_changes=0&show_community_rollback=0&show_follower_visibility_disclosure=0.

The calendar is set to be released on Friday, December 8.