Shoppers can enjoy a mix of vintage charm and artisan flair as an Artisan Brocante returns to town.

Running at St Wulfram’s Church, in Grantham, on Saturday (May 31) from 10am to 3pm, the event features 30 curated stalls, showcasing antique and mid-century pieces, textiles, gardenalia and French brocante.

Organiser Ruth Domanski promises “a very warm welcome, beautiful displays and delicious cake” for all visitors.

St Wulframs Church in Grantham.

The fair offers a chance to support independent creatives and find unique home décor and gifts in a stunning historic setting.

Entry is £3, with under-16s free, and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.