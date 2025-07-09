A now-annual vintage weekend, which raises money for a firefighters' charity, returns next weekend.

The Lincolnshire Fire Aid 999 Vintage Weekend will be held on Belton Lane, in Great Gonerby, on July 19 and 20, with a beer tent and entertainment running on the Friday night from 8pm until late. Entry is free.

Lincolnshire Fire Aid 999 Vintage Weekend: Miles Hardy and Mick Eldred with the award presented in honour of Mick's late wife, Dawn Eldred.

It will feature vintage engines, tractors, cars, motorbikes and lorries, as well as refreshments and entertainment.

Walking with Alpacas Lincolnshire Rescue will also be joining the fun this year.

A flypast will take place on the Sunday, weather permitting, at 1.45pm.

The event is organised by Mick Eldred, in memory of his wife Dawn, who died in St Barnabas Hospice on Christmas Day in 2021.

Proceeds will go to Lincolnshire Fire Aid, which Mick runs and Dawn dedicated much of her time to fundraising.

The event takes place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The beer tent will be open all weekend.

Tickets are £7 for adults, with free entry for under 16s.