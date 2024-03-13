Councillors have paid a visit to a twinning town this week.

Alongside the Grantham Twinning Association, councillors Tim Harrison (Ind, Grantham St Wulfram’s), Mayor of Grantham Mark Whittington (Con, Grantham Barrowby Gate) and Steven Cunnington (Ind, Grantham Earlesfield) travelled to Sankt Augustin for five days.

Councillors visited parts of the German town that Grantham has been twinned with for many years.

Left to right: Councillor Steven Cunnington (Ind, Grantham Earlesfield), Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington (Con, Grantham Barrowby Gate), Mayor of Sankt Augustin Max Leitterstorf and Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind, Grantham St Wulfram’s)

Coun Whittington said: “l believe that it is a fundamental importance that we develop these links especially at this present time when democracy and freedom is under threat in Europe and I look forward to working positively with colleagues in both Grantham and Sankt Augustin.”

While on the trip, they met with the Mayor of Sankt Augustin to discuss how the towns could strengthen its relationship.

Coun Whittington with the Mayor of Sankt Augustin, Max Leitterstorf. Photo: Tim Harrison

Coun Whittington with the Mayor of Sankt Augustin, Max Leitterstorf. Photo: Tim Harrison

They then met with a choir and church members for an evensong, and the following day they visited the headteacher of Albert Einstein Gymnasium Academy to discuss how they can establish more links between schools.

“The hospitality shown to us from their twinning society, local dignitaries, schools and sporting advocates was incredible,” said Coun Harrison.

He added: “We want to connect schools, sports clubs, businesses, artists and performers and to advocate exchanges and unified events.

The Grantham Twinning Association and Grantham councillors visited Sankt Augustin, in Germany, for five days. Photo: Tim Harrison

“Having seen first hand the enthusiasm that is held for Grantham by Sankt Augustin I felt humbled.

“One of the schools even had a ‘Grantham Club’ where the pupils discover about us!”

The Mayor of Sankt Augustin will now be a Gingerbread's fan! Photo: Tim Harrison

Representatives of both towns are keen to keep the relationship strong and ongoing.

Coun Harrison added: “Grantham is better when we focus on unity not division.

“It is very important to keep a strong relationship between both towns as we can strengthen our cultural awareness and hopefully get a spin-off of business and trade by visiting each other.”