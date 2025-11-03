A London-based artist is set to unveil new work at a historic estate.

Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, will host a new exhibition from artist Nick Jensen on Wednesday, November 5, following his month-long residency inside the historic Leicestershire estate.

Visitors can join a guided tour from 10am–12pm or explore the exhibition freely from 2pm–4pm.

Belvoir Castle has been hosting an artist in residence for the past month. Photo: Dan Lambourne Photography

During his residency, Jensen used distemper and oil paint to capture fleeting sensations, transforming Belvoir from a static heritage site into a dynamic, living presence.

His works explore moments of play, intimacy, and pause, creating a dialogue between the castle’s 1,000-year history and contemporary abstraction.

The exhibition forms part of the third chapter of the Artist-in-Residence Programme, developed by HeritageXplore and The Dot Project, which revives the tradition of artistic patronage by placing artists in historic homes with no set brief.

Explore Nick Jensen’s month-long residency creations at Belvoir Castle. Photo: Supplied

Violet Garnock, founder of HeritageXplore said: “Every visitor experiences a historic house through their own lens.

“Having an artist capture that same experience - the stories, the landscape, the atmosphere - and translate it into their own language of art feels both mystical and magical."

"Historic spaces are often seen through the lens of preservation or tradition, but when artists intervene, they create layers of meaning that make those places feel alive and relevant in the present," said India Montgomery, founder of The Dot Project.

London artist Nick Jensen unveils new works at Belvoir Castle, Nov 5. Photo: Supplied

Visitors can also enjoy the castle’s grand interiors, art collection, and Capability Brown-designed grounds.

Tickets costing £28 are available via heritagexplore.com