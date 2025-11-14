A group has been recognised for more than two decades of dedicated work keeping the River Witham clean and inspiring others to do the same.

Grantham RiverCare has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS), the highest national honour for volunteer groups.

Since forming in October 2004, the group has grown from litter collection to initiatives such as habitat management, citizen science and public engagement.

Volunteers honoured for protecting the River Witham and local wildlife. Photo: Supplied

Volunteers estimate they have removed at least 30 tonnes of waste over 150 outings, maintaining a vital ‘blue corridor’ for residents and wildlife.

David Martin and Ian Simmons, co-leads for six years, said the award reflects “the dedication of our volunteers and founder John Knowles over the past two decades”.

“Through voluntary action, we drive significant civic engagement, noticeably improving the quality of our local environment, elevating the wellbeing of residents and volunteers alike, and ensuring the protection of local wildlife,” they said.

Grantham RiverCare wins King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 21 years of river care. Photo: Supplied

“Our efforts powerfully support strategic goals, such as those championed by Keep Britain Tidy, by directly tackling litter, enhancing local amenities and empowering communities.”

The award will be presented by Toby Dennis, Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, on behalf of King Charles III.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “Grantham RiverCare’s passion for safeguarding the River Witham and surrounding parks is a real inspiration.

River Witham heroes recognised for transforming the community. Photo: Supplied

“Their commitment protects local wildlife, keeps the river clean and healthy, and inspires their community.

“They really are a shining example of how to love where you live, and this award is richly deserved.”

With 40 volunteers, Grantham RiverCare exemplifies how community action achieves long-term environmental benefits.

Two decades of litter picking and habitat work earns national recognition. Photo: Supplied

Community nominations secured the national recognition for local group. Photo: Supplied

Volunteers have removed 30 tons of litter while protecting local wildlife. Photo: Supplied

The award highlights 21 years of dedication along the River Witham. Photo: Supplied

The group’s achievements have inspired residents and support Keep Britain Tidy’s goals, including litter reduction, amenity enhancement and community empowerment.