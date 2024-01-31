A bike hub has received donations from a local company.

Directors of Arrquip in Grantham, Carl and Johnny Gilbert, have donated equipment to the Grantham Bike Hub at the BHive Community Centre.

The Grantham Bike Hub fixes bikes, both for adults and children, that have been donated and sells them at a discounted price.

Left to right: Dave Miller, Bike Hub Volunteer, Carl Gilbert, Director of Arraquip Steel Ltd, Rob Dixon, BHive Volunteer Fundraiser, Johnny Gilbert, Director og Arraquip Steel Ltd and Jon Brown, Bike Hub Volunteer.

BHive volunteer Rob Dixon has thanked Carl and Johnny for the donation.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

He said: “Thanks so much to our supporters Carl Gilbert and Johnny Gilbert.

Johnny Gilbert already fixing a bike on the donated equipment.

“After visiting several weeks ago, they were so impressed with what they saw and they agreed to provide sponsorship.

“After seeing the amazing work carried out by incredible volunteers in BHive’s bike hub, they visited and kindly donated two top of the range repair stands.”