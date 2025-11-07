A vibrant poppy installation has returned to a town theatre ahead of Remembrance after construction works last year saw it moved.

Grantham’s Guildhall is once again adorned with a striking poppy art installation as the town prepares for Remembrance commemorations.

First staged in 2023, the display features hand-stitched poppies on authentic military camo netting, flanking the Guildhall steps.

The art installation honours service personnel past and present. Photo: SKDC

Grantham College students, guided by Grantham Arts, painted four silhouette figures representing a First World War Tommy soldier, a land girl, a Navy Wren and a Second World War paratrooper, combining historical research with artistic skill.

Last year, scaffolding meant the silhouettes were displayed in St Wulfram’s Church and on the Garden of Remembrance at St Peter’s Green instead.

SKDC Armed Forces Champion Bridget Ley (Ind) said: “We are delighted to see them back in place this year and proud to contribute to the Royal British Legion’s annual commemoration.

“The poppy is the symbol of Remembrance and our need to remember the sacrifices made by our military both back through history and those serving today.”