A homeless charity is expecting its busiest Christmas yet as it calls for donations and support ahead of the festive season.

Grantham Passage says it has faced a sharp rise in people needing support across the town.

Recent figures show that the Tuesday evening meal session, which previously averaged 46 attendees in 2024, now regularly serves 62 clients, with numbers reaching as high as 78 on one occasion.

Community urged to make Christmas brighter for those in need. Photo: Supplied

The charity says the increase reflects broader social pressures, including more people moving into the area, rental properties being sold, and a lack of support for those recently rehoused, leaving some at risk of returning to the streets.

The charity, which operates without any government funding, relies entirely on community donations and volunteer effort to deliver seven-day support.

While the sessions provide hot meals, organisers stress that they offer much more.

Volunteers prepare meals for last year's Christmas meals. Photo: Supplied

Attendees can access specialist benefit and money advice, pastoral support, help with administrative tasks, and accompaniment to hospital appointments.

Volunteers also work with other agencies to provide tailored support wherever possible.

“As we approach the festive season, this can be an exciting time for so many but it can also be the loneliest and most challenging time of the year for so many,” said Chris Thomas, a former rough sleeper who now volunteers with the charity.

Evening meals now serve more than 60 people on average. Photo: Supplied

“We try to ensure that everybody that attends any of our sessions feels respected, not judged, supported and treated as an equal.”

As the festive season approaches, Grantham Passage is calling on the community to help. Donations of food, gifts, money, or volunteer time will directly support those in need.

“We do not receive any local or central government funding and all of our work/support is carried out thanks to the amazing donations and generosity of our community, without the support we would not be able to operate seven days a week,” said Chris.

Volunteers rely entirely on donations and community support. Photo: Supplied

“As we look forward to Christmas 2025, we are expecting to be far busier than any other Christmas, but we can only make the festive season special for others through the generosity of you all.”

All contributions go straight to clients, ensuring that volunteers can focus entirely on care and support.

Anyone wishing to assist can find more information on the charity’s website at www.granthampovertyconcern.org.uk, or contact Chris Thomas on 07517 943792 or chris.thomas0609@gmail.com