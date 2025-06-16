An “eco fair” at a village church has taken place as part of a national campaign encouraging communities build a greener future.

All Saints Church in Barrowby marked a major environmental milestone by hosting the community eco fair as part of the national Great Big Green Week on Saturday (June 14).

The church is the first in the Diocese of Lincoln - and all of Greater Lincolnshire - to be awarded a prestigious Ecochurch Gold Award.

All Saints Church, Eco-team mebers with the award L-R Ann Brown, Annette Rolt, Emma Jarvis, DAve Parker, Phil Waghorn, Kate Waghorn. Photo: David Dawson

The accolade recognises exceptional efforts in promoting sustainability, climate justice and nature recovery across five key areas: worship and teaching, buildings, land, community engagement, and individual lifestyle.

The Bishop of Grantham, the Right Reverend Dr Nicholas Chamberlain, joined the celebrations and formally presented the award during Saturday’s event, which drew steady footfall and sparked meaningful conversations throughout the day.

“It was a very successful day,” said Dave Parker, of All Saints Church. “There was a lovely atmosphere and lots of genuine interest.

L-R Dave Parker and Ethan Thomas with Susan Ritchie of Grantham, making a nesting box. Photo: David Dawson

“We had stalls from groups like Butterfly Conservation and Grantham Hedgehog Rescue, and the Beehive Community Hub ran a pop-up bike repair workshop that took in 10 donated bicycles—saving them from landfill.”

Organisers shared how the team achieved the award, from installing LED lighting and planning to switch to electric heating, to managing the churchyard as a haven for wildlife.

“It's radically changed the churchyard, and it's now widely recognised as sort of an exemplar of churchyard management,” said Dave.

Hannah Parker helping a visitor to make a Clay Boggart. Photo: David Dawson

All Saints also promotes sustainable living within the congregation, encouraging carbon audits, waste reduction and greener travel.

Parker added: “We’re very proud to have received the award but equally keen to share our journey with others.

“We want to be a church, seen as part of the local community, doing our bit and ready to share it with others if they're interested.”

Phil and Kate Waghorn. Photo: David Dawson

Grantham Town Councillor Linda Jackson was one of those in attendance.

She said: “We have been entertained by talented musicians, relaxed in a wonderful garden, bio-blitzed the churchyard, built bird boxes, learnt about bats and bees, and planted flowers for butterflies.

“We hope everyone had as much fun as we have.

DAve Miller of The Bike Hub at Beehive Community Centre. Photo: David Dawson

L-R Emma Jarvis and Charlie Charlton - eco event volunteer with Jayne Porter and Vicky Robinson of Hedgehog Welfare. Photo: David Dawson

Kate Darcey of Harlaxton talking to Matt Jarvis - demonstrating 3D printing using recycled plastics. Photo: David Dawson

Joyce Kim 7 and Jolene Kim 4 of Harrowby, painting with soil at Eco Tree Forest School. Photo: David Dawson

“Being a gold eco church marks a commitment to continuing to be careful stewards of God's wonderful creation.”