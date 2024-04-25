RiverCare volunteers have picked up nearly 75% more vapes so far this year compared to last year.

Thirty-two Grantham RiverCare volunteers carried out their 134th clean up on Saturday (April 20), collecting a “relatively light load” of 11 bags of waste.

Of the items collected, it included two garden sofas and a table that were “dumped in the river for no good reason,” said Ian Simmons, of Grantham RiverCare.

He added: “We must acknowledge the help of the local Environment Agency Field Operations Team who, the day before, used their winch to pull these out of the river. That just left a table, a chair, some upholstery and two shopping trolleys.

“We’d like to think that people are being more considerate with their litter, but our February collection yielded 23 bags from a record breaking 49 volunteers!”

In only the fourth month of the year, it has already been a busy time for the volunteers who have clocked over 130 volunteers with 48 riverside and street litter picks, collecting 556 bags of cans and bottles and a “shocking” 745 disposable vapes, 75% of the total in 2023.

March was one of the busiest months as it was the Great British Spring Clean, where the volunteers completed three cleans including alongside the Running Farrows, collecting eight bags.

The others included along the new flood plain at Belton, where 19 volunteers collected 15 bags working with the Grantham Angling Association Fly Fishing Section.

The final was RiverCare’s usual outing where 40 volunteers collected 30 bags of waste.

To find out more about Grantham RiverCare, go to its Facebook page.

The next clean up will take place on Saturday, May 18.