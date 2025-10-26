A team of dedicated volunteers has crafted more than 2,500 poppies to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The project at St Anne’s Church in Grantham, led by Dorothy Nix, began in January and involved knitters from across the region.

Reverend Andy Acheson, vicar of St Anne’s, said: “Remembrance Sunday is a really important day for us, as we remember our past and current service men and women and their selfless sacrifice, as well as pausing to reflect again on the ultimate sacrifice Jesus made for us on the cross.

Over 2,500 handmade poppies will decorate St Anne's Church exterior this November. Photo: Supplied

“We’re always blessed to be joined by men and women from the Prince William of Gloucester camp and to pray for them as they serve our nation so well.

“I’m so grateful to Dorothy and the team who have worked so hard on this brilliant project.”

All are welcome to join the church at 10am on Sunday, November 9, for the community occasion.

Volunteers and locals have been invited to join community Remembrance events. Photo: Supplied

The poppy net will hang on the outer wall of the church on Harrowby Road during the first two weeks of November.

Visitors can also enjoy a cuppa at the community café ‘Annie’s Cafe’ on Tuesdays between 10am to midday, or attend the ‘Bumps and Buggies’ toddler group on Thursdays from 9am-11pm.

