Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Volunteers help to tidy up BHive Community Centre sensory garden in Grantham

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:00, 07 June 2024

Volunteers have helped to tidy up a community centre sensory garden.

Four volunteers from Johnsons Stalbridge, based in Alma Park, helped to “brush up and clean up” Grantham’s BHive Community Centre on Wednesday (June 5).

BHive volunteer Rob Dixon thanked the volunteers for their hard work.

Volunteers from Johnsons Stalbridge helped to clean up the sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.
Volunteers from Johnsons Stalbridge helped to clean up the sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.

He said: “It looks amazing. Thanks so much to the team of four for doing an amazing job, not forgetting our blind volunteer John that tends to the garden best he can several times a week.

The sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.
The sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.
The sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.
The sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.
The sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.
The sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.
The sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.
The sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.
The sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.
The sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.
The sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.
The sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.
The sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.
The sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.
BHive member John also helps to tidy up the garden.
BHive member John also helps to tidy up the garden.
The garden provides members a place to sit and relax.
The garden provides members a place to sit and relax.
The garden provides members a place to sit and relax.
The garden provides members a place to sit and relax.
Volunteers having fun while cleaning up the sensory garden.
Volunteers having fun while cleaning up the sensory garden.

“Now the groups can sit in the garden, relax with a cuppa, have a chat or just sit and listen to the pond spraying water which is an amazing peaceful sound.”

Charity Grantham Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE