Volunteers have helped to tidy up a community centre sensory garden.

Four volunteers from Johnsons Stalbridge, based in Alma Park, helped to “brush up and clean up” Grantham’s BHive Community Centre on Wednesday (June 5).

BHive volunteer Rob Dixon thanked the volunteers for their hard work.

Volunteers from Johnsons Stalbridge helped to clean up the sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.

He said: “It looks amazing. Thanks so much to the team of four for doing an amazing job, not forgetting our blind volunteer John that tends to the garden best he can several times a week.

The sensory garden at the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.

BHive member John also helps to tidy up the garden.

The garden provides members a place to sit and relax.

Volunteers having fun while cleaning up the sensory garden.

“Now the groups can sit in the garden, relax with a cuppa, have a chat or just sit and listen to the pond spraying water which is an amazing peaceful sound.”