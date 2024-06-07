Volunteers help to tidy up BHive Community Centre sensory garden in Grantham
Volunteers have helped to tidy up a community centre sensory garden.
Four volunteers from Johnsons Stalbridge, based in Alma Park, helped to “brush up and clean up” Grantham’s BHive Community Centre on Wednesday (June 5).
BHive volunteer Rob Dixon thanked the volunteers for their hard work.
He said: “It looks amazing. Thanks so much to the team of four for doing an amazing job, not forgetting our blind volunteer John that tends to the garden best he can several times a week.
“Now the groups can sit in the garden, relax with a cuppa, have a chat or just sit and listen to the pond spraying water which is an amazing peaceful sound.”