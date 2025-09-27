It is often said that volunteers are the backbone of our communities, writes Ian Simmons of Grantham RiverCare in the latest Tales of the Riverbank column.

Your country needs you!

Ian Simmons, co-lead of Grantham RiverCare.

We’ve just returned from a weekend at the Belton Community Festival, where we joined other community groups meeting the public.

Saturday was glorious, with about 5,000 visitors. Sunday was a little chillier, with the forecast rain arriving on cue in the afternoon.

It occurred to us, as we surveyed the glamorous setting of Belton House, that the field was full – mostly – of volunteers.

What, we mused, would happen to this country if nobody volunteered?

Some swift internet searches revealed the bare, brutal truth.

In 2023, UK charities were helped by more than six million people. In voluntary trustee roles, another 900,000 gave their time and expertise for free.

In fact, charities have more than three times as many volunteers as paid employees.

This is, obviously, just skimming the surface. In England alone, the economic impact of formal volunteering is estimated to be £24.7billion (that’s billion with a b).

This is the shocking reality in stark financial terms.

These numbers don’t include the vast number of unpaid carers around the country, looking after family members while operating beneath the radar.

Around 8.7% of the South Kesteven population provide unpaid care, according to the 2021 Census.

The Community Life Survey 2023-24 recorded that more than half of respondents said they had volunteered at least once in the past 12 months.

It appears that not all heroes wear capes.

As a volunteer group ourselves, we have a specific brief and area of focus – the river and its surroundings. It is, by its very nature, difficult to measure economically.

The removal of a hundred cigarette butts can’t really be costed, but it will have a value to the environment.

What price a clean footpath or an unspoilt riverbank? How would we cost a broken ecosystem?

At the weekend, we spoke with a gentleman from the Trent area who was bemoaning the state of his river from a fishing point of view.

His take was that the river had been polluted and the fish had gone.

That is terrible in terms of spoiling his hobby, but longer term it takes time for ecosystems to recover.

The answer? Well, if we knew that, we’d be very popular!