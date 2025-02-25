Volunteers are needed for a new cultural hub opening this spring.

The National Trust is leading the transformation of Grade I-listed Grantham House and is calling for help to support its programming and visitor services.

Grantham House, behind St Wulfram’s Church, will become a hub for culture and community engagement.

Grantham House will undergo a transformation as part of the trust's plans. Photo: National Trust

Volunteers will assist with daily operations in the café, bookshop, gardens, and community services, filling roles in programming, food and beverage, business services, and as bookshop assistants.

Roles include supporting visitors, assisting with events, and maintaining a welcoming atmosphere.

Volunteers will generate income for the National Trust’s conservation efforts.

The house sits behind St Wulfram's Church offering scenic views from the gardens. Photo: National Trust

The roles suit those seeking experience in customer service, hospitality, or administration, or those with a passion for heritage.

Volunteers will help create a vibrant, inclusive space by engaging with visitors, assisting with events, and supporting the café.

The National Trust aims to foster community connection with year-round programming and free garden access, making Grantham House a destination for locals and visitors.

The historic building sits behind St Wulfram's Church, on Castlegate. Photo: Google Streetview

“The vision for Grantham House is for the site to play an integral role in the community connectivity of Grantham, nearby rural communities, and South Kesteven,” said the National Trust earlier this year.

“It will provide a safe and welcoming space for the community with gardens that will promote health, well-being, and interaction with nature within the setting of the listed heritage assets.

“The Grantham House site will become a key component of the Grantham cultural quarter, accessible daily within the proposed seasonal hours for all to enjoy.”

Interested volunteers can apply via the National Trust’s website.

Are you considering applying? Let us know in the comments below.