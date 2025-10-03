Santa may need a new garage this year as a charity sleigh looks for a new home.

The Grantham Lions previously stored Santa’s ride in a council depot under a temporary agreement, which came to an end.

Conservatives have accused Reform of “evicting Santa”, but the administration says it hasn’t received a request to house the sleigh again.

Santa's sleigh used by the Grantham Lions, which is search of a new home

The vehicle, which tours the streets of Grantham raising funds, needs recommissioning and pre-run checks before its Christmas activities.

Grantham Lions, which describes itself as “ordinary people who do extraordinary things to help others and support good causes”, has since found a temporary space but says it needs a solution for the future.

Phil Marshall, from Grantham Lions, explained that last year’s storage was ideal: local to collection routes, large enough for the sleigh and towing vehicle, secure, and with electrics to power the lights and music system.

Since vacating, they have been temporarily storing the sleigh in a farmer’s barn, which is under cover but lacks security, electrics, and is further from town, making it less practical.

The group is seeking a storage solution near or in Grantham, ideally year-round, to support maintenance and the charity runs.

“A store close to, or even in, town would be ideal while we take the sleigh around,” said Phil.

“We also need a place where we can carry out maintenance on the sleigh before December. Ideally, a facility where the sleigh could be housed all year would be the perfect solution.

“The sleigh is an important part of Grantham Lions’ service to the town, bringing joy and fun to everyone while also raising money for our charity account, which supports many good causes in and around town.”

Lincolnshire County Council deputy leader Rob Gibson (Reform) said the Grantham Lions hadn’t been asked to find alternative arrangements for the sleigh.

The previous Conservative administration gave permission to house the sleigh at the highways depot in Barrowby last year while works were carried out.

The council says that the Grantham Lions then removed the sleigh in the summer as they had found new storage.

Councillor Richard Davies (Con) said: “For the sake of a small amount of space in a highways depot, we risk losing a fundraising event that brings the community together.”

The space would need to provide mains power, and fit the 12ft high, 20ft long and 6ft wide vehicle.

It would then be removed after Christmas, unless the donor is willing to extend the agreement.

Any business willing to donate the space should contact him on CllR.Davies@lincolnshire.gov.uk.