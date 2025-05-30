A charity shop has closed its doors after nearly 40 years of trading in the town centre.

PDSA has confirmed it has permanently shut its shop at the Isaac Newton Centre in Grantham, opposite Superdrug, following a review of its locations.

The store had served customers and accepted donations for decades, supporting the PDSA’s mission of providing vet care for pets in need.

PDSA has closed its Grantham shop after nearly 40 years in the Isaac Newton Centre. Photo: RSM Photography

The PDSA opened its very first clinic in London’s Whitechapel in 1917.

Grantham received a PDSA Auxiliary Service through private vet practices from 1983. A planning application to open the PDSA shop was submitted in 1986, and the shop itself opened in March 1987.

A PDSA spokesperson said: “Our shops are great community hubs, and we aim to find locations where we can grow our shop teams, often through the help of wonderful volunteers.

In November 1997, staff at the store celebrated the charities 80th birthday.

“We do rent our shop spaces, and this means we need to regularly review where our shops are located.

“We have now closed our shop in Grantham, and we’re very grateful to the whole community for their continued support whilst we work out what is next.”

A Grantham Journal Around Town article which highlighted the charity's plans for the store in August, 1986/

An article from the Grantham Journal in March 5, 1999, celebrating the store's 12th birthday.

The exact number of volunteers or staff affected has not been disclosed, but it is understood those involved will seek new opportunities elsewhere.

The PDSA store joins a number of other businesses that have left or are leaving the Isaac Newton Centre recently, including Select, which closed this month, and Superdrug, which is set to shut its doors in August.

