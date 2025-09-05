A community archaeology project is inviting volunteers of all ages to uncover village heritage.

Harlaxton History Society is hosting a month-long archaeology project this September, aimed at uncovering lost manor houses.

The project runs over three weekends in September — 6-7, 12-14, and 19-21 — and will survey and excavate the sites of three manor houses predating the mid-19th-century Manor.

Community archaeology project invites volunteers of all ages to uncover village heritage. Photo: istock

Funded with £12,100 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project aims to make archaeology accessible to all.

Volunteers will help measure moats, record stonework and dig trenches.

While some participants are experienced archaeologists, most are new to the field. Volunteers are aged 7–70.

Douglas Brown, project lead, said: “Our aim is to open up archaeology to everyone.

“The Harlaxton History Society is creating its very own Time Team through September, and at the end we hope to have discovered more about our village history and our shared heritage.”

A May geophysical survey using ground-penetrating radar identified possible manor locations, including Tudor garden traces.

The September project will build on this work, surveying and recording every aspect of the historical sites, from remnants of stones in surrounding gardens to the remains of moats.

A full report on the findings will be published later this year on the Harlaxton History Society website.

Anyone seeking further information can email the project at HHSmanordig@gmail.com

Formed in 2022, Harlaxton History Society promotes parish history through research, collections and events.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund supports projects that connect people to heritage, aiming to invest £3.6 billion over the next decade to benefit communities across the UK.