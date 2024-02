A Women’s Institute has raised over £800 for charity.

The Gonerby Hill Foot W.I sold knitted goods and other craft items on a stall in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham just before Christmas.

The group raised £842.57 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Service.

The Gonerby Hill Foot W.I presented a cheque to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Service at its February meeting.

