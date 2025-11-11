The public have been reminded to stay alert and safe at level crossings, ahead of a major shake-up to train timetables in December.

Network Rail has issued the reminder to members of the public using level crossings on the East Coast Main Line — which passes through Grantham, and South Kesteven.

It comes ahead of the launch of a new rail timetable on Sunday, December 14, which will result in trains passing through level crossings at different times than users are accustomed to, and in some cases an increased frequency of trains.

Network Rail has reminded the public to be vigilant at level crossings ahead of train timetable changes on the East Coast Main Line. Photo: Supplied

David Wortley, Network Rail route level crossing manager, said: “Level crossings are a vital part of our railway infrastructure and they demand your full attention, yet complacency and distraction are putting lives at risk.

“With timetable changes coming into effect this December, we urge everyone — whether driving, cycling, or walking — to take extra care and to stop, look, listen and obey the signals every single time. Waiting a few minutes is infinitely better than risking everything.”

Over the last four years there were 109 recorded near miss incidents involving pedestrians and drivers at level crossings along the East Coast route between London King’s Cross and the Scotland border, and these changes mean vigilance and patience at level crossings is more critical than ever.

Network Rail has reissued key safety advice:

•Stop, look, and listen. Every crossing is different so always read the signs and follow the instructions.

•Understand warning signs — lights, barriers, alarms — and obey them fully. Always follow instructions at each level crossing completely.

•Check both ways before crossing. If there is a train coming, wait behind the barrier or marked line until it has passed. Remember there may be more than one train, and they may be coming from different directions.

•Cross quickly and safely. Make sure your exit route is clear and do not stop when crossing.

Network Rail also continues to invest in safety improvements at level crossings, including new barriers and warning systems, safety signage, and engaging with schools and communities on user best practice.