A walking group has received a near-£600 boost to support its weekly walks.

Best Foot Forward in Grantham has received £579 from Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions.

The funding will help the group cover its overheads and continue offering weekly walks for residents of all ages and abilities.

Members of the Best Foot Forward walking group celebrate receiving a donation from the Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme. Photo: Supplied

More than 260 groups shared £209,051.99 raised over six months .by shoppers using dividend cards, joining events or donating spare change.

Lincolnshire Co-op community manager Sam Turner said: “It’s overwhelming to visit our Community Champions and see their incredible reactions to the monies raised, so they can continue to spread positivity and make a great impact on their communities.”

Walk leader Sue Ellison said new walkers are always welcome.

To get involved, contact Tracy Chapman on 01522 544632 or email Tracy.Chapman@lincolnshire.coop.