Lincolnshire Co-op scheme supports Grantham Best Foot Forward walking group with near-£600 award
A walking group has received a near-£600 boost to support its weekly walks.
Best Foot Forward in Grantham has received £579 from Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions.
The funding will help the group cover its overheads and continue offering weekly walks for residents of all ages and abilities.
More than 260 groups shared £209,051.99 raised over six months .by shoppers using dividend cards, joining events or donating spare change.
Lincolnshire Co-op community manager Sam Turner said: “It’s overwhelming to visit our Community Champions and see their incredible reactions to the monies raised, so they can continue to spread positivity and make a great impact on their communities.”
Walk leader Sue Ellison said new walkers are always welcome.
To get involved, contact Tracy Chapman on 01522 544632 or email Tracy.Chapman@lincolnshire.coop.