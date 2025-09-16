Audiences can enjoy patriotic hits and historic visuals from the 1940s era.

Grantham Guildhall will welcome the return of the D-Day Darlings on Friday, September 19, after two sell-out shows in 2024.

The popular wartime act will perform a 2pm matinee and a 7.30pm evening show, offering audiences a musical journey back to Britain in the 1940s.

The D-Day Darlings return to Grantham Guildhall on September 19.

Formed 10 years ago by founder and lead singer Kate Ashby, the D-Day Darlings have become Britain’s premier wartime tribute act.

They were semi-finalists on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent and now headline theatre performances, TV appearances, and Armed Services reunions.

The concerts feature beloved wartime songs, including Pack Up Your Troubles, Keep The Home Fires Burning, I’ll Remember You, White Cliffs Of Dover, and We’ll Meet Again.

Audiences can also enjoy audio-visual footage from the era, while the performers’ harmonies and choreography pay tribute to iconic artists such as Dame Vera Lynn, The Andrews Sisters, and Gracie Fields.

Kate said the music of the wartime era “resonates with people like no other genre,” promising a patriotic and uplifting experience.

Attendees are encouraged to sing along and wave flags in a celebration of music, memory, and national spirit.

Tickets are available online at www.guildhallartscentre.com, by calling 01476 406158, or in person at the Guildhall, St Peters Hill, Grantham.