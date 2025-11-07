I must have been eager to sample the delights of The Beehive Inn because, when I arrived, the place was well and truly shut.

Door locked. Lights off. No sign of life.

The Beehive Inn in Grantham. Photo: Iliffe Media

Despite Google and the pub’s very own Facebook page telling me the boozer was open as I stood outside, it most certainly wasn’t.

Would it be serving today? If only there was a sign.

Well, there was, just not the right type. And that’s the main reason I found myself in Grantham searching for a beer at midday.

Options on the pumps. Photo: Iliffe Media

You see, this is the only pub in England with what is referred to as a ‘living sign’ - an actual bee hive, complete with a Queen, workers et al.

Read more Secret Drinker reviews here

Yep, lodged high up in the tree outside the pub is an actual wooden hive, complete with a poem:

The bee hive at The Beehive... the only living sign in England. Photo: Iliffe Media

Stop traveller this wonderous sign explore

And say when thou hast view’d it o’er and o’er

Now Grantham now two rarities are thine

A lofty steeple and a living sign.

A poem to greet the traveller... part of the living sign. Photo: Iliffe Media

The racing was on and I had the TV to myself. Photo: Iliffe Media

The hive is believed to have been inhabited continuously since 1783, but sadly there wasn’t that much life visible in the pub, so I buzzed off to another boozer.

But as quirks go, a living sign has to be up there with the best of them, so this traveller returned an hour later to view the place o’er and found the door to be thankfully open.

A sign letting me know the beer garden is now open greeted me at the entrance, before I turned left into a very traditional looking pub with its wooden bar, benches gripping the walls and regimented tables and chairs, not too dissimilar in style to the Shoulder of Mutton in Ruskington I visited for this column recently.

My greeting. . Photo: Iliffe Media

One of the bar areas. Photo: Iliffe Media

Old photographs of the pub and taxidermy fought for space on the wall, along with a few big screen TVs showing the horse racing.

And as it was days before Halloween, witches, skulls and cobwebs (the plastic kind) were among the creepy decorations adding an additional layer of fun.

Not for the first time, I found myself to be the only punter in the place.

Halloween decorations were up at The Beehive. Photo: Iliffe Media

My pint of Once Bitten. Photo: Iliffe Media

The barman poured me my pint of Once Bitten - come on, it was almost Halloween - and engaged in a nice bit of small talk before returning to his perch and whatever he was watching on his mobile.

After a few moments of what felt like - to me, anyway - an awkward silence, I decided to pick up my beer and check out this advertised beer garden.

It was a bit of a mission to find it, heading out a door I missed on the way in, navigating a courtyard area with a load of skulls dangling from the ceiling and heading up some stairs.

The courtyard. Photo: Iliffe Media

I had to climb some steps to get to the beer garden. Photo: Iliffe Media

But it was worth the trek as the outdoor area was a nice sizeable spot which must surely be a lot of fun on a busy summer’s day, and a good view looking over the small wall onto life in Grantham for the more nosey amongst us.

Pint drunk I returned my glass to the bar and returned to the street, and its living sign, still the only drinker in the pub and still unsure as to what time the place opened.

The outside area was a decent size. Photo: Iliffe Media

Don't forget to wash.... Photo: Iliffe Media

THE BEEHIVE INN, CASTLEGATE, GRANTHAM, NG31 6SE

DECOR: A traditional boozer ready for Halloween… but outside the hive is the real draw. 3/5

DRINK: A pint of Once Bitten (ANV 4%), a deep copper ale by Woodforde’s Brewery. It wasn’t for me, a little too heavy with an overbearing after taste. 2/5

PRICE: At £3.90 I didn’t get stung. 4/5

ATMOSPHERE: There wasn’t one. But I was there at the wrong time of day. Would be unfair to offer up a mark.

STAFF: The guy behind the bar was nice enough, and correct to find his phone more interesting than I. 3/5

