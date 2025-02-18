Construction on a new waste depot remains on track for completion in October.

Lindum Group representatives have confirmed that the project is within budget and progressing in line with the planned construction schedule, with a target completion date of October 7.

Builders on the new waste depot site. Photo: RSM Photography

The £8.8 million facility, being built on the former Fenland Foods site on Turnpike Close, aims to improve council services and is expected to create 250 jobs in areas such as bin collection, street cleaning, housing maintenance, and a workshop for council vehicles.

Planning permission was granted in January 2024, and Lindum was awarded the construction contract in April. Work officially began in late October.

On Tuesday (February 18), during a meeting of South Kesteven District Council’s Finance and Economic Overview and Scrutiny Committee, construction manager Tom Damarell outlined progress on the project. Work so far has included repairing the site fencing, installing a new substation base, and bringing the new access road to formation levels.

The new waste depot site in Turnpike Close, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

Drainage and main building foundation excavations are now ongoing.

Coun Gloria Johnson (Con) asked whether the project remained on target and within budget. Mr Damarell confirmed it was on budget and that Lindum was "currently aiming to hand over as per the programme".

The current schedule plans for the depot to go live on November 25.

Similarly, Coun Murray Turner (Lib Dem) asked if there were any remaining factors that might delay the project. Mr Damarell, emphasising that groundworks are now complete, said: "There shouldn't be anything to surprise us now."

Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind), cabinet member for property and public engagement, summarised by stating that "at the moment all is good" with the new development.

The issue of lorry drivers staying overnight at the existing site entrance was raised by Coun Ben Green (Con). However, Mr Damarell insisted that it wasn’t causing any issues at present, noting that once further works commence, the area will be fenced off.

Officials previously explained that the new depot needs to be operational by March 2026 at the latest due to a new food waste scheme set to start in April. The existing depot in Alexandra Road does not have the facilities for this, but will remain operational until the new site is ready.