While most people were soundly sleeping, an unusual visitor was exploring the streets of Grantham.

Early riser Timothy Biffin captured this video of a roe deer wandering down Harrowby Road at about 5am on Monday.

When it caught site of Tim, it darted off towards St Anne’s Church.

Tim said a “patient” man in a blue van also would have seen the animal and was “being mindful of it potentially running out in front of him”.

Tim shared the video with LincsOnline for other people to enjoy.