Officers have thanked a man for a generous donation of water during the hot weather.

Lincolnshire Police officers in Grantham faced a challenging day amid soaring temperatures but posted on Facebook today (Tuesday) to say they had received a welcome boost thanks to a thoughtful donation.

A young man visited the local station carrying a crate of water for the officers, recognising the extra demands the heat brings to their work.

Lincolnshire Police have thanked a local man for his generous gift. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

The force said officers carry heavy equipment and cannot adjust their uniform for comfort, making such gestures invaluable.

"This was no small act of kindness," said Lincolnshire Police. "This meant a great deal.

“This is a simple gesture – practical and kind – but it’s truly appreciated.

“It showed that someone was thinking of the challenges our staff face on the hottest day of the year so far, and that people appreciate what they do."

The police thanked the man warmly, calling him a "legend" for his support during a busy and difficult day.