A road could be closed for the rest of the week after a water pipe burst.

A mains water pipe has burst in Ermine Street, Ancaster, this morning (Monday, February 24).

Anglian Water engineers are carrying out emergency works and say they will do “over the next week”.

The pipe has burst in Ermine Street, Ancaster. Photo: Anglian Water

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for any traffic disruption on Ermine Street in Ancaster over the next week.

“Our teams are working hard to repair a burst main, and in order for them to complete this safely, we have had to close the road.

“All being well, we hope to have the road reopened by the end of the week.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we would like to thank our customers and road users for their patience while we complete this essential work.”

Have you been affected by this? Let us know by emailing katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk.